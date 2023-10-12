Spartan Scouts achieving success on and off the field

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s a neat situation over at Webb School of Knoxville. The football Spartans are undefeated thanks in part to a pair of players whose determination reaches far beyond the football field.

Since its inception in 1910, more than 130 million young men and women have joined the Boy Scouts of America organization. Of those 130 million, only 4% have gone on to earn the prestigious honor of becoming an Eagle Scout.

Webb football quarterback Jack Wagner and running back Baxter Johnson are just two of the many young men who will receive the distinguished rank of Eagle Scout this year.

The traditions of the Boy Scouts of America run deep in both Wagner’s and Johnson’s families. “My brother completed his eagle scout. My grandfather completed his Eagle Scout. Scouting is a great organization. I think it says a lot about someone’s character to be able to finish all the way through Eagle Scouts and stick with it for that long,” said Wagner.

Johnson adds, “It was very important to me. My dad was a Scoutmaster and my brother also completed his Eagle too. So kind of completing, like, the trifecta was a big deal.”

The explosive connection between this quarterback-running back duo is not one made by chance says Wagner. “We’ve been friends for a while and kind of through scouting and through football we’ve developed and built our relationship even more. And it’s super cool being able to be on the same team with him and throw to him, so it’s awesome. We are two grades apart but he’s one of my good buddies and you know, it’s just a lot of fun to be able to play with him.”

Baxter adds, “It’s grown through Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts. No, I’ve known Jack for a long time from Lower School. And you know, to just kind of grow up with him and him being like a mentor to me, it’s been great.”

Both Wagner and Johnson agree the lessons the two have learned through their time in scouts are ones that directly translate to their leadership on the field.

“You know, if somebody messes up, you hold them accountable and you kind of pick them up and say next play. And it’s, you know, just being a leader like when you’re on a campout,” says Baxter.

The next generation of Eagle Scouts will be recognized on Saturday, November 18th where both Wagner and Johnson will receive their honors. Congratulations young men on a job well done!

