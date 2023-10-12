Warmer days ahead of rain and a big cool down this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are warming up today and tomorrow ahead of our next cold front. Scattered showers arrive Saturday with the front and then we are tracking a big cool down by Sunday and into early next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are lingering this morning from that low-pressure system to the south of us. A few light showers are clipping the mountains and parts of the foothills. The clouds are keeping us warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s this morning.

Clouds move out of here making for a mostly sunny afternoon! Highs are getting to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for some. Get out and enjoy before that cold front knocks temperatures down this weekend.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday starts out sunny, but clouds and isolated sprinkles move in by the afternoon hours. Highs are near 79 degrees. These clouds will move in as that cold front approaches.

The cold front arrives Saturday bringing scattered showers. That front moves into the Plateau in the morning and looks to impact the valley around noon. If you are tailgating for the Vols game, keep this in mind! Don’t be surprised if a few showers move through during lunchtime. In your All Vol Forecast, kick-off is at 3:30 p.m. which is when we’ll hit our high near 73 degrees. A stray shower could linger at kick-off, but we should dry out by halftime. Temperatures will drop into the mid-60s by the time you are leaving the game. Winds will be from the northwest and gusting up to 30 mph. This could make it feel chilly, so have a jacket handy.

All Vol Forecast (WVLT)

Clouds and spotty showers linger Sunday with highs only getting into the lower 60s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, clouds also linger into the new work week with stray showers. Highs on Monday and Tuesday are only in the upper 50s! Some mornings next week will be near 40 degrees. We’ll warm back up by the middle and end of the week.

Thursday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

