Army announces Alaska memorial service for fallen Knoxville soldier

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A memorial service was announced for Spc. Jeremy Evans, according to officials with the Army.

Evans was one of the two soldiers who was killed after their transport vehicle flipped on its way to the Yukon Training Area in Alaska.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Greatly loved’ | Knoxville soldier, Gibbs graduate killed in Alaska crash

The unit planned a service for Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. in the Southern Lights Chapel on Fort Wainwright.

No date has been set yet for the service in Knoxville.

