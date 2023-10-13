Army announces Alaska memorial service for fallen Knoxville soldier

Spc. Jeremy Evans will be honored in Alaska before being transported back to Knoxville for a funeral service.
Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden, 22, of Lonedell, Mo., joined the Army in July 2020 and, after...
Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden, 22, of Lonedell, Mo., joined the Army in July 2020 and, after training at Fort Moore, Georgia, arrived in Alaska in March 2021.(US Army)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A memorial service was announced for Spc. Jeremy Evans, according to officials with the Army.

Evans was one of the two soldiers who was killed after their transport vehicle flipped on its way to the Yukon Training Area in Alaska.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Greatly loved’ | Knoxville soldier, Gibbs graduate killed in Alaska crash

The unit planned a service for Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. in the Southern Lights Chapel on Fort Wainwright.

No date has been set yet for the service in Knoxville.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

