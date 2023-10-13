“Cheddar Bob” brings good luck to the Tennessee Smokies

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chris White has worked for the Tennessee Smokies for the last nine years, primarily working in the kitchen and concession stands as part-time work.

As the Smokies ended their regular season and began their playoff run, they were down a bat boy and gave White the opportunity to fill in.

Drawing comparisons to the character in the movie 8 Mile, White quickly was given the nickname “Cheddar Bob” by players and staff on the team.

From the kitchen to the clubhouse, Cheddar Bob made the most of his opportunity and quickly became an energizing presence in the locker room. So much so that since he became the team’s bat boy, the Smokies didn’t lose a game on their way to winning the Southern League Championship.

“If you know baseball players you know they’re very superstitious. So once we won a few games they had to have him back and after three, four, five, and six games in a row there was no getting rid of Cheddar Bob as the bat boy,” said Chris Allen with the Smokies.

Even though Cheddar Bob is a little different than most of the players and coaches in the dugout, the opportunity was one this lifelong sports fan won’t soon forget.

“It’s a dream come true for me because I’ve always wanted to be a baseball player,” said White.

After the Smokies won the championship the team’s manager listed Cheddar Bob as one of the reasons for the team’s success. In the moments following the win, Cheddar Bob was lifted on the team’s shoulders and doused with champagne as everyone celebrated the victory.

While the team has a bat boy for the regular season, Cheddar Bob hopes to return next year if the team makes a playoff run.

Allen said that Cheddar Bob will certainly get an opportunity if they have the open position.

