Cocke County girl goes viral for ‘It’s football time in Tennessee’ video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The phrase “It’s football time in Tennessee!” was made famous by Voice of the Vols John Ward. Now, another version of it is going viral. Whitley Black is a 3-year-old from Cocke County. Her adorable take on the phrase is getting a lot of attention on social media.

In the video, you hear a man say “Not it’s not!” That is Whitley’s grandfather, who is a huge Memphis fan. “My dad is from Memphis,” said Morgan Ticer, Whitley’s mother. “I think what makes it the funniest... he despises Tennessee. He’s the biggest Vol hater ever,”

Whitley’s parents couldn’t believe the response the video got online. “Wow, absolutely incredible something so simple could blow up like that,” they said.

They’re happy to share their daughter’s fun-loving spirit with the world. “Lately all you hear in the news is just tragedy, sadness and fear. So to see something good, it’s refreshing,” said Ticer.

Black is in a bluegrass band, and together they’re helping Whitley learn the words to “Rocky Top.”

“We hope to take her to a home game this season,” said Ticer.

