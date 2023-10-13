Cocke County girl goes viral for ‘It’s football time in Tennessee’ video

The video has gotten millions of views online.
The phrase “It’s football time in Tennessee!” was made famous by Voice of the Vols John Ward.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The phrase “It’s football time in Tennessee!” was made famous by Voice of the Vols John Ward. Now, another version of it is going viral. Whitley Black is a 3-year-old from Cocke County. Her adorable take on the phrase is getting a lot of attention on social media.

In the video, you hear a man say “Not it’s not!” That is Whitley’s grandfather, who is a huge Memphis fan. “My dad is from Memphis,” said Morgan Ticer, Whitley’s mother. “I think what makes it the funniest... he despises Tennessee. He’s the biggest Vol hater ever,”

Whitley’s parents couldn’t believe the response the video got online. “Wow, absolutely incredible something so simple could blow up like that,” they said.

They’re happy to share their daughter’s fun-loving spirit with the world. “Lately all you hear in the news is just tragedy, sadness and fear. So to see something good, it’s refreshing,” said Ticer.

Black is in a bluegrass band, and together they’re helping Whitley learn the words to “Rocky Top.”

“We hope to take her to a home game this season,” said Ticer.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Driver in deadly multi-vehicle crash on Chapman Hwy. wanted by police, marshals say
East Tennessee agencies cave dive to rescue trapped dog, find a bear
East Tennessee agencies cave dive to rescue trapped dog, find a bear
WVLT’s Alan Williams said the rest of the dozen or so Tennesseans had made it to Jordan, adding...
First members of Tennessee church group in Middle East begin journey home
Voodoo Brewing Co. in Knoxville closes after short stint (File)
Voodoo Brewing Co. in Knoxville closes after short stint
Volunteer Energy Cooperative announces planned outage for Crossville
Planned outage to affect thousands of customers

Latest News

Tracking showers and breezy conditions this weekend
Tracking showers and breezy conditions this weekend
Oak Ridge takes on Bearden in Week 9
Varsity All Access | Week 9 Games to Watch
Knoxville Human Resources Connection to host free job fair
Knoxville Human Resources Connection to host free job fair
WVLT’s Alan Williams said the rest of the dozen or so Tennesseans had made it to Jordan, adding...
First members of Tennessee church group in Middle East begin journey home
University of Tennessee
University of Tennessee taking food donations for parking violations