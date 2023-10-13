Deadly crash results in death of biker in Morristown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department responded to a crash in the 2400 block of Brights Pike Road on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 12, just after 5:30 p.m.

Police confirmed that a biker, William Kenneth Medley, 60, was riding his bicycle eastbound on the wrong side of the road. Medley lost control of his bike and fell into the path of a Ford F-150 on the roadway traveling westbound, according to police.

Medical professionals pronounced Medley dead on their way to the hospital. According to Morristown police, the investigation is ongoing, but no charges are expected against the driver of the truck at this time.

“Our condolences to the family of Mr. Medley and those impacted by this incident,” officials said.

