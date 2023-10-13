Deadly crash results in death of biker in Morristown

A man was killed after riding his bike on the wrong side of the road, according to officials with the Morristown Police Department.
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Channel 2 Police lights generic
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department responded to a crash in the 2400 block of Brights Pike Road on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 12, just after 5:30 p.m.

Police confirmed that a biker, William Kenneth Medley, 60, was riding his bicycle eastbound on the wrong side of the road. Medley lost control of his bike and fell into the path of a Ford F-150 on the roadway traveling westbound, according to police.

Medical professionals pronounced Medley dead on their way to the hospital. According to Morristown police, the investigation is ongoing, but no charges are expected against the driver of the truck at this time.

“Our condolences to the family of Mr. Medley and those impacted by this incident,” officials said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteer Energy Cooperative announces planned outage for Crossville
Planned outage to affect thousands of customers
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Driver in deadly multi-vehicle crash on Chapman Hwy. wanted by police, marshals say
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
The group has been travelling through Israel and the surrounding area, looking for a way to get...
Tennesseans in Israel closer to coming home, church group splits to find flights
Voodoo Brewing Co. in Knoxville closes after short stint (File)
Voodoo Brewing Co. in Knoxville closes after short stint

Latest News

East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue
East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue in need of donations for heaters for winter
The President of the Vestal Community Organization said 80% of the people oppose the bridge...
Some South Knoxville residents oppose the pedestrian bridge coming to the city
Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden, 22, of Lonedell, Mo., joined the Army in July 2020 and, after...
Army announces Alaska memorial service for fallen Knoxville soldier
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple vehicle burglaries
Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple vehicle burglaries