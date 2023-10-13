Doctors working to determine cause of bear sickness at Appalachian Bear Rescue

Doctors say the illness was caused by a specific strain of bacteria
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) hosted a Facebook Live with veterinarians from the University of Tennessee to discuss the recent sickness that has been plaguing the bears at the rescue.

Previous Coverage: ‘Deadly and merciless’ | Appalachian Bear Rescue bears facing deadly disease

UT veterinarians Liandrie Swanepooel, DVM and Emi Knafo, DVM, DACZM confirmed that the main cause of the sickness affecting the bears is a specific strain of Streptococcus bacteria. Earlier in the week, a bear named Flapjack Bear living at the rescue died as a result of the bacterial infection, sparking concern among the ABR staff and UT vets.

Previous Coverage: Flapjack Bear passes away at Appalachian Bear Rescue

Currently, other bears battling the bacterial infection are taking antibiotics to fight the illness and ABR staff are constantly monitoring their breathing. The rescue said there are still some bears with wheezing and coughing symptoms, but those are the worst of their symptoms.

Knafo and Swanepooel suggest that there is a possibility that the origin of the illness is poultry, but more research must be done to pinpoint exactly where the bacteria came from.

