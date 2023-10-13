Increasing clouds and showers, then a cool-down

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a cold front that blows into town with gusty winds this weekend.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast
By Heather Haley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds and a couple of showers first move in today, with more winds, clouds and showers ahead. This will bring temperatures to well below average for several days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear with areas of fog, and a seasonable start to the day in the low 50s.

Clouds are increasing from the southwest, cutting off some on that warming sooner than others and bringing in stray showers this afternoon to evening. We’re topping out around 79 in Knoxville, with mid to upper 70s south and west and even some spots in the NE Valley just over 80. Winds are out of the southwest 5 to 10 mph today.

With a mostly cloudy sky, we’re all tucked in warmer at 62 degrees by Saturday morning. We have spotty showers tonight, but they’re becoming scattered to start Satu

LOOKING AHEAD

Texas A&M at Tennessee, Saturday 3:30 PM kickoff
Texas A&M at Tennessee, Saturday 3:30 PM kickoff(WVLT)

Saturday comes with scattered showers in the morning to midday, but the rain is spottier in the afternoon to stray in the evening. It’s overall light showers too, but clouds and winds are all moving around with this system. If you are tailgating for the Vols game, keep this in mind! In your All Vol Forecast, kick-off is at 3:30 PM which is when we’ll hit our high near 73 degrees. Winds will be shifting from northwest to southwest Saturday, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph throughout the day, which can make it feel cooler so have a jacket handy.

Those winds are moving in colder air, with spotty showers and clouds linger Sunday to Monday. We’ll be in the upper 50s to low 60s these two days, and gusts are still around 20 mph in the Valley and 25 mph in the higher elevations. A stray mountaintop wintry mix shower is possible Monday in the Smokies.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, clouds decrease Tuesday and sunshine and rising temperatures gets us back to around 70 degrees late week. We wanted to first alert to you to the fact that we are keeping an out for some rain just beyond the 8-day forecast.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

