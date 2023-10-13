Knox County elementary schools struggling to pay for playgrounds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County elementary school needs a new playground, but coming up with the funds is harder than you might think.

Belle Morris Elementary in North Knoxville is a normal elementary school, with swings and slides. But there’s an ongoing push to raise money to replace the playground.

“It’s been over two decades since they’ve had anything done other than the Gaga Ball pit, that was done last year,” Amber Fear said, who has two kids at Belle Morris Elementary.

Fear said a lot of the equipment is old and outdated.

“Some of the equipment is so old that they can’t the parts to replace it when things get broken, or if things need to get fixed on it,” she said.

Fear said the equipment is usually removed if it’s unsafe or damaged, making the playground progressively smaller.

“My third-grade son said the only thing he really likes to do is play in the Gaga Ball pit because everything else isn’t for his age group,” she said.

Fear said there have been fundraisers at the school for several years to get a new playground, but they haven’t come up with the money yet.

“It’s very expensive, and I think that’s why there hasn’t been an opportunity to do it yet,” Fear said.

Belle Morris is one example of a larger issue.

A report by the Knox County Schools Board earlier this year revealed that $4.2 million is needed to repair all playgrounds in the school district.

Daniel Watson, District 3 representative for the school board, said it’s always been up to the schools to come up with the money for playground repairs. But, there are changes in this year’s budget.

“We’re currently working on some local private-public partnerships to address the longer-term challenge,” Watson said.

Watson said there should be more updates on that in the next couple of months.

He also points out that this year’s budget allows the school board to pay for new school playgrounds moving forward too, but the ultimate goal is to pay for all playground repairs.

