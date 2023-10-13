Knoxville Fire Department responds to structure fire on Skyline Drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Around 10:07 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, the Knox County 911 Center received a call that a home at 3530 Skyline Drive was filled with smoke.

When the Knoxville Fire Department arrived, officials confirmed that the home was filled with smoke and they began an investigation. After investigating, fire officials located the fire and quickly put it out.

The Knoxville Fire Department confirms that crews were able to contain the fire to a bedroom, however, the home still suffered significant damage from smoke, water and fire. Two people do live in the house but no injuries have been reported.

Knoxville Fire investigators are still on the scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.

