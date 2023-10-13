Knoxville Human Resources Connection to host free job fair

Over 20 employers will be participating in the job fair.
Knoxville Human Resources Connection to host free job fair
Knoxville Human Resources Connection to host free job fair
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Human Resources Connection (KHRC) will be hosting a free job fair on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bridgewater Event Center in Knoxville.

Parking for the job fair is also free. Registration is encouraged, but it is not required to attend the event.

Over 20 employers will be participating in the job fair, including UT Medical Center, Maryville College, Talbots, Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union and LHP Capital to name a few.

Human Resources VP, LHP Capital, and member of KHRC Lindsay Willis said she is excited for the community to have a chance to take advantage of this opportunity.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity to job seekers in our community,” Willis said. “It has been several years since there has been a community-wide job fair, and it is a great way for people to learn about open positions and meet with employers face-to-face. We encourage everyone to attend, regardless of their experience level or industry.”

For more information and to register for the job fair, click here.

