Madness returns to Market Square

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday night hundreds of Vol and Lady Vol fans packed out Market Square to cheer on their favorite teams before the start of the season.

Both Tennessee women’s and men’s programs are coming off Sweet Sixteen appearances from a season ago, and are already building quite the excitement for the upcoming seasons.

The fan fest was a unique chance for the players to interact with Vol Nation.

”Oh this was great. Great crowd, great environment, great atmosphere. And let me tell you, our players on both sides have a lot of fun with this,” said Lady Vols Head Coach Kellie Harper.

Vols Head Coach Rick Barnes added, “I just think it’s awesome for our fans to be here. We all appreciate it, and you know our guys enjoyed it. They love coming out here and touching up our fans and being with them.”

Thursday night also may be a sneak peek at what fans might expect this coming season for both programs. Like watching sharp shooters Zakai Zeigler and Sara Puckett do their thing in the cool night air.

“Sara has been shooting great. I don’t know if shooting great in Pratt Pavilion translates well here, but for her it did. She was ice cold there. She got out there and kept it consistent. I think all of our players did a really good job,” said Harper.

“[Zakai] was really in practice today, he wanted to get out there. We’re still going to be on the cautious side with him. But we know that he’s a crowd favorite, the fans love him because he gets out there and tries to be a monster. But seeing everybody out here tonight was sweet,” said Barnes.

The Lady Vols and Vols take to Food City Center at the end of the month for a pair of exhibition games on the 30th and 31st.

The Lady Vols will host Carson-Newman at 6:30 p.m. and the following day the men will host Lenoir-Rhyne at 6:30 p.m..

