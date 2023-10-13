Some South Knoxville residents oppose the pedestrian bridge coming to the city

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville is buying a plot of land along the South River waterfront, but not everyone living in the area is on board.

The plot of land purchased by the city is on West Blount Avenue in Knoxville where a warehouse is currently located. The goal of the pedestrian bridge is to connect South Knoxville with the University of Tennessee campus.

“About 80% of the people are opposed to the pedestrian street bridge,” said Eric Johnson, President of the Vestal Community Organization.

Vestal is one of the neighborhoods near the south end of the bridge. He said a large majority of people in the neighborhood haven’t liked recent developments in South Knoxville, and don’t want another major project. He also said people think the money could be used for other more pressing issues.

“When it comes to spending this huge amount of money, people would rather see the homeless problem addressed with housing,” Johnson said. “The homelessness in South Knoxville is very, very evident.”

However, Johnson said he’s optimistic, as he’s met with city and university officials about the bridge and is happy with the progress.

Tommy Smith, South Knoxville Representative for the Knoxville City Council, said in a statement, “It’s important that the city guide the South Waterfront Vision Plan into reality. As private development continues in the south waterfront, it’s a good time for the city to take the lead on such an integral property in that plan.”

Smith continued saying, “Residents on the west side of Chapman Highway want similar parks, greenways and local businesses they see on Sevier Ave. The concerns I’ve heard from the people who live in this community fall into two categories: public amenities that improve their quality of life and infrastructure investments to mitigate congestion. This property is crucial to both. Neighborhood leaders have a seat at the table, but the city needs to host more public meetings soon to lay out its plan so others can see what’s proposed.”

“We’re seeing South Knoxville residents more comfortable with what may be taking place when they learn a little bit more about what these partners I’m talking about have in mind,” Johnson said.

The state gave $20 million to help pay for the bridge. The main plan for the bridge is expected to come out early next year.

