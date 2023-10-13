TBI: 6 indicted on slew of charges including identity theft, financially exploiting the elderly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Six people are facing a slew of charges following an investigation into insurance-related theft in Sumner County by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI said in March 2020 the investigation was launched by the TBI, along with assistance from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

During the investigation, Johnny Ray Jackson, of Gallatin, a former insurance agent whose license was revoked in 1999, was found to have continued to operate a business in Gallatin called Senior Health and Wealth Marketing, as well as other multiple names over the years. Jackson employed several people, some of whom were licensed insurance agents in Tennessee.

Through further investigation, the TBI uncovered clients were paying for insurance policies they did not want or authorize.

“On October 4th, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jackson and five other people with charges ranging from conspiracy, identify theft, financial exploitation of the elderly, and money laundering,” the TBI said.

The following individuals have been charged and booked into the Sumner County Jail:

Johnny Ray Jackson, Gallatin: One count Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property, 47 counts of Identity Theft, three counts of Money Laundering, two counts of Theft of Property greater than $10,000, and one count of Financial Exploitation of the Elderly. Bond: $100,000.

Claude Douglas Jennings, Jr., Lebanon: One count Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property, 27 counts Identity Theft. Bond: $100,000.

Timothy Earl Bennett, Lebanon: One count Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property, 25 counts Identity Theft. Bond: $100,000.

Cooper Everett Jackson, Gallatin: One count Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property, five counts Identity Theft. Bond: $10,000.

Stephen Dustin McDole, Bowling Green, KY: One count Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property, one count Identity Theft. Bond: $100,000.

Courtney Wilson Beck, Mulga, AL: One count Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property. Bond: $10,000.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.