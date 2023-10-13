Tennessee childcare center director charged in Kentucky after child found locked in room

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) – A director of a Middle Tennessee childcare facility was arrested Thursday after deputies say they found her 4-year-old child alone and locked inside a Franklin, Kentucky bedroom.

Morgan Soper, director of KinderCare in Goodlettsville, and Johnathan Jenkins, the child’s father, were both charged with 89 counts of wanton endangerment, 89 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and one count of criminal abuse of a child 12 or younger.

On Thursday, the Simpson County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office responded to 4980 Springfield Road for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they found the child in the bedroom and discovered Soper and Jenkins had been leaving the child alone throughout the day for “quite some time,” deputies said.

KinderCare released a statement regarding the incident, saying Soper has been put on administrative leave following her arrest.

“At KinderCare, nothing is more important to us than children’s safety,” a KinderCare spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement. “We take all concerns about the quality of our programs and our staff seriously. As soon as we heard this news, we placed Morgan Soper on administrative leave.”

Soper and Jenkins were booked into the Simpson County Detention Center. No further details have been released by investigators.

Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson released the following statement:

“The Simpson County Sheriff’s office received a call from a gentleman who was delivering a package and had actually gone to the wrong house. he made several attempts at the door to contact the people in the house when he discovered a young person that he described as approximately 3 years old beating on the window and crying. he thought it was peculiar. he called and upon investigation, he found the child had been left at the home alone and padlocked in the room.”

