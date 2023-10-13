Texas man charged with allegedly raping runaway teen in Tennessee

Chesser was convicted of violent crimes in 2018 (aggravated assault and reckless endangerment) in connection to the shooting of a person under the age of 18.
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man from Texas is facing several child sex crime charges after being found with a runaway teenager at the Dover Inn, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said 27-year-old Andrew Chesser is charged with three counts each of aggravated statutory rape and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Chesser was pulled over by Dover police and sheriff’s deputies on Oct. 9, which led to law enforcement investigating him. He was found with a 15-year-old Texas girl as they were staying at the Dover Inn, SCSO said. She was not abducted and was reported as a runaway.

“Investigation by Sgt. Charles Fisher and Investigator Dana Saltkill led to multiple charges of Statutory Aggravated Rape and Sexual Exploitation of a minor,” SCSO said.

