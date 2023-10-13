Tracking showers and breezy conditions this weekend

Meteorologist Paige Noel is also tracking chilly conditions behind the cold front.
Breezy Saturday with a cold front
Breezy Saturday with a cold front(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers move in with a cold front on Saturday. Wind will pick up making for a breezy weekend and a chilly one, especially by Sunday afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds stick around tonight with a few isolated showers. Those clouds keep us warmer at 62 degrees by Saturday morning.

A cold front moves in Saturday bringing up scattered showers in the morning to mid-day. The rain becomes spotty by the afternoon to evening hours. Overall, the rain is super light, but if you are tailgating for the Vols game, keep this in mind! Winds will pick up by the afternoon with gusts 20-30 mph. In your All Vol Forecast, kick-off is at 3:30 PM which is when we’ll hit our high near 73 degrees. Those gusty winds could make it feel chilly, so have a jacket handy!

Texas A&M at Tennessee, Saturday 3:30 PM kickoff
Texas A&M at Tennessee, Saturday 3:30 PM kickoff(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The breezy conditions continue Sunday with clouds and isolated showers. Highs are in the upper 50s to lower 60s, so it’ll be a very chilly day.

Highs drop into the upper 50s to start the new week with the chance for isolated showers. Clouds stick around too making it feel cooler.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, clouds move out by the middle of the week and highs get back to near 70 by the end of the week. We wanted to first alert you to the fact that we are keeping an out for some rain by next weekend.

