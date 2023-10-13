University of Tennessee building two more residence halls

Last year, UT set a record for incoming freshmen. That trend is continuing, with more students flocking to Rocky Top.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced Friday that it plans to build two more residence halls, hoping to provide more student housing as university enrollment rises.

Last year, UT set a record for incoming freshmen. That trend is continuing, with more students flocking to Rocky Top. Now, university officials have announced they will partner with RISE Development to create 1,900 more beds for UT’s housing supply.

“We are excited to continue the Rise Development, LLC partnership with the support of the Board of Trustees,” said Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas. “The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, is thriving, and the development of these new residence halls will help us build a more dynamic on-campus student experience and meet the needs of a growing student body while providing our students with affordable campus housing options.”

Under the agreement, UT will own the land the buildings are constructed on while RISE finances, owns and designs the buildings themselves. Students will get the same housing experience in the RISE buildings as any university-owned dorm, officials said.

The dorms will be located at the intersection of Andy Holt Avenue and 20th Street and between Caledonia and Terrance Avenues. They are expected to open in time for the fall 2025 semester.

