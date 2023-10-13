University of Tennessee taking food donations for parking violations

The goal is to help alleviate students’ money stress while also working towards a good cause.
University of Tennessee
University of Tennessee(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee is continuing its tradition of taking food donations in exchange for payment of parking tickets.

The program, Donations for Citations, benefits the Big Orange Pantry and Smokey’s Pantry. Any student who gets a ticket for parking in the wrong spot or for not having a parking pass can skip paying one parking ticket a year by bringing in five full-sized food donations to the Parking and Transportation Office.

The goal is to help alleviate students’ money stress while also working towards a good cause.

The Office is located at 2121 Stephenson Dr. and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Driver in deadly multi-vehicle crash on Chapman Hwy. wanted by police, marshals say
East Tennessee agencies cave dive to rescue trapped dog, find a bear
East Tennessee agencies cave dive to rescue trapped dog, find a bear
Voodoo Brewing Co. in Knoxville closes after short stint (File)
Voodoo Brewing Co. in Knoxville closes after short stint
WVLT’s Alan Williams said the rest of the dozen or so Tennesseans had made it to Jordan, adding...
First members of Tennessee church group in Middle East begin journey home
Volunteer Energy Cooperative announces planned outage for Crossville
Planned outage to affect thousands of customers

Latest News

BOO! at the Zoo / (Zoo Knoxville)
BOO! at the Zoo bringing the scares back to Zoo Knoxville
A behind-the-scenes look at what happens at Zoo Knoxville!
BOO! At the Zoo: An inside look
Breezy Saturday with a cold front
Tracking showers and breezy conditions this weekend
Knoxville Utilities Board Logo
West Hills area sees power outage, KUB says