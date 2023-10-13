University of Tennessee taking food donations for parking violations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee is continuing its tradition of taking food donations in exchange for payment of parking tickets.

The program, Donations for Citations, benefits the Big Orange Pantry and Smokey’s Pantry. Any student who gets a ticket for parking in the wrong spot or for not having a parking pass can skip paying one parking ticket a year by bringing in five full-sized food donations to the Parking and Transportation Office.

The goal is to help alleviate students’ money stress while also working towards a good cause.

The Office is located at 2121 Stephenson Dr. and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.