West Hills area sees power outage, KUB says

The outage affected about 0.7% of KUB customers, taking power out at businesses, homes and traffic lights.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - About 1,400 people saw a power outage in the West Hills area of Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board’s (KUB) outage map.

The outage affected about 0.7% of KUB customers, taking power out at businesses, homes and traffic lights.

This is a developing story.

