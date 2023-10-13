West Hills area sees power outage, KUB says
The outage affected about 0.7% of KUB customers, taking power out at businesses, homes and traffic lights.
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - About 1,400 people saw a power outage in the West Hills area of Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board’s (KUB) outage map.
The outage affected about 0.7% of KUB customers, taking power out at businesses, homes and traffic lights.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.