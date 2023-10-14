11 sent to hospital after ammonia leak at Southern California building

An ammonia leak at a Southern California business sent 11 people to the hospital Friday...
An ammonia leak at a Southern California business sent 11 people to the hospital Friday morning, authorities said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA PARK, Calif. (AP) — An ammonia leak at a Southern California business sent 11 people to the hospital Friday morning, authorities said.

The leak was reported shortly before 9:15 a.m. in a commercial building in Buena Park, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The building was evacuated and 12 people were decontaminated, with 11 being sent to hospitals where they were in stable condition, the fire authority said.

A hazardous materials team determined that the chemical released was ammonia, firefighters said.

Exposure to high levels of ammonia in the air can irritate the skin, eyes, throat and lungs and cause coughing and burns, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There was no immediate word on what caused the leak.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Driver in deadly multi-vehicle crash on Chapman Hwy. wanted by police, marshals say
East Tennessee agencies cave dive to rescue trapped dog, find a bear
East Tennessee agencies cave dive to rescue trapped dog, find a bear
WVLT’s Alan Williams said the rest of the dozen or so Tennesseans had made it to Jordan, adding...
First members of Tennessee church group in Middle East begin journey home
Voodoo Brewing Co. in Knoxville closes after short stint (File)
Voodoo Brewing Co. in Knoxville closes after short stint
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says

Latest News

Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Officer Gary Lowe has been at Cornerstone Christian Academy for the last two years.
More than 30 Morristown students dress up as school resource officer for career day
Oak Ridge takes on Bearden in Week 9
Varsity All Access | Week 9 Game Results
A military veteran and his family got keys to their new home thanks to the Gary Sinise...
Military veteran gets keys to new home thanks to Gary Sinise Foundation
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms