The American Mob featured at Alcatraz East Crime Museum

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The American mob was running free in the United States until new laws were put into place in the 1970s.

Now, a new exhibit at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum looks at the lavish lifestyles the leaders of the mob lived.

The temporary exhibit tells the history of the mob and when the United States passed laws that would prosecute those ordering the crimes.

A stool on display is of importance because it came from a mobsters estate who held a conference in a home in New York State.

“It became known as the Little Appalachian Conference because law enforcement noticed these luxury cars in droves coming into this tiny town for this meeting, and realized who was coming and it was all of these mob leaders. And so they ended up arresting a number of them but they were unable to prosecute them for anything,” said Ally Pennington, with Alcatraz East. “The American mob and organized crime is something that many people find interesting. We are pleased to be able to put it in the spotlight and give people a chance to learn more about how the RICO Act worked to bring the mob down.”

The temporary exhibit is up until Dec. 15. You’ll find it right inside the lobby of the museum.

The exhibit will also share with guests how the government employed the RICO Act to bring down the leaders of the mob. The law defines 35 offenses connected to an enterprise, including racketeering, gambling, bribery, mail and wire fraud, and murder. Museum guests will learn about the mob’s rise to prominence in the country and how the RICO Act took it on and brought down some of the most well-known organized crime families in New York City.

The American Mob Exhibit details how the government enacted laws to bring down leaders of the mob (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.