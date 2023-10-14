Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support

A beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard's family said he would be taken off life support this weekend. KOCO, ENID PD, AARON FOOR, KATHY CASE-GAULT, CNN
By KOCO staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 2:37 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENID, Okla. (KOCO) – An Oklahoma community is in mourning over a dear friend.

The family of beloved school crossing guard Daniel Luskey says “Mr. Dan” will be taken off life support this weekend.

Luskey was severely wounded in an accident outside the school.

On Wednesday, the crossing guard was hit by a pickup truck as school let out. The driver told police he couldn’t see because of the sun.

The family posted online Friday that Luskey’s brain injury is too catastrophic, and he will be taken off life support Saturday.

“I don’t know one single person that would have an unkind thing to say about Dan Luskey,” said his friend Debbie Smith. “(I) would have loved to have an opportunity to hug his neck one more time.”

“We ate pizza together about two weeks ago with the leadership of the church. And, um, I’m really glad ... I’m really glad that we had that time together,” said another friend, Aaron Foor.

The loss is being felt everywhere, but especially in Enid where Mr. Dan spent his life protecting and serving kids.

“Every time I’d see him, I’d try waving at him, but he wouldn’t even notice me because that’s how focused he was on his job,” said his friend Ariane Baitinger. “You know, he took it very seriously and he always, the kids’ safety was the most important to him.”

The driver of the truck that hit Luskey was arrested at the scene.

It’s not clear if the driver would face upgraded charges when Luskey is taken off life support.

Meanwhile, his family says he is an organ donor, and there are a few matches.

“If he was here with us right now, he would go, ‘Yeah, I wouldn’t do anything different. I would serve. I would serve my community with love and with compassion and care, the way that Jesus would,’” Foor said.

Copyright 2023 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Driver in deadly multi-vehicle crash on Chapman Hwy. wanted by police, marshals say
FILE - The Ford company logo is pictured, Oct. 20, 2019, at a Ford dealership in Littleton,...
Ford recalls over 238,000 Explorers to replace axle bolts that can fail after US opens investigation
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Deadly crash results in death of biker in Morristown
East Tennessee agencies cave dive to rescue trapped dog, find a bear
East Tennessee agencies cave dive to rescue trapped dog, find a bear
WVLT’s Alan Williams said the rest of the dozen or so Tennesseans had made it to Jordan, adding...
First members of Tennessee church group in Middle East begin journey home

Latest News

A 1940s Ford was named the world's most beautiful truck at the Grand National Truck Show....
1940s Ford named world's most beautiful truck
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
This map provided by NASA shows where the Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 annular solar eclipse will...
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse will cut across the Americas, stretching from Oregon to Brazil
Cold and Flu season has just begun and Tennesseans can expect illnesses to continue all Winter...
Seasonal illnesses expected to rise as temperatures decrease