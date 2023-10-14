Clouds with a few spotty showers linger Sunday

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking gusty winds for Sunday afternoon.
Clouds with spotty showers and cooler temperatures Sunday
Clouds with spotty showers and cooler temperatures Sunday(WVLT)
By Jacob Durham
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds will continue to linger as we head into the Sunday and Monday as our northwest flow continues and that could mean a few spotty showers. Temperatures will be cooler as well with many areas struggling to reach the upper 50s on Sunday and into the middle 50s to start the week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds will continue to stick around as we head into the overnight and that will prevent us from cooling as quickly. A few spotty showers will be possible as well to start Sunday morning. Lows will be back into the lower 50s with a strong breeze making it feel cooler at times.

Sunday afternoon will be much cooler in comparison to the last few days and that will mean highs topping out near 60 for the afternoon. Spotty showers will continue to remain in place and in the highest elevations like Mt. LeConte we could see a few flakes flying. Winds will be gusty as we see them approaching 20 mph at times and that will make it feel much cooler.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll definitely have the fall feel in the air as temperatures stay in the middle 50s for Monday with a repeat of clouds and spotty showers. More sunshine will return as we head through the middle of the week with some warmer temperatures as well. Expect a return to the lower and middle 60s for Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Our next cold front looks to arrive by late week as we move closer to Friday bringing a better chance for showers and downpours.

Cooler with spotty showers on the way
Cooler with spotty showers on the way(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Driver in deadly multi-vehicle crash on Chapman Hwy. wanted by police, marshals say
Lothian Skelton & Brian Hoffman unveil a history of Red Skelton's life.
Wife of comedy legend comes to Pigeon Forge
FILE - The Ford company logo is pictured, Oct. 20, 2019, at a Ford dealership in Littleton,...
Ford recalls over 238,000 Explorers to replace axle bolts that can fail after US opens investigation
The shooting happened on West Old Andrew Johnson Highway in Strawberry Plains.
Drive-by shooting suspect at large, Jefferson County sheriff says
Channel 2 Police lights generic
Deadly crash results in death of biker in Morristown

Latest News

Cloudy on Saturday with a few rain drops.
Cloudy with a few sprinkles today
Cloudy on Saturday with a few rain drops.
First Alert Weather Saturday - Staying Cloudy Today
Ben tracks spotty rain but a lot more cold air
Tracking showers and breezy conditions this weekend
Tracking showers and breezy conditions this weekend
Tracking showers and breezy conditions this weekend