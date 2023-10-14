Clouds with a few spotty showers linger Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds will continue to linger as we head into the Sunday and Monday as our northwest flow continues and that could mean a few spotty showers. Temperatures will be cooler as well with many areas struggling to reach the upper 50s on Sunday and into the middle 50s to start the week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds will continue to stick around as we head into the overnight and that will prevent us from cooling as quickly. A few spotty showers will be possible as well to start Sunday morning. Lows will be back into the lower 50s with a strong breeze making it feel cooler at times.

Sunday afternoon will be much cooler in comparison to the last few days and that will mean highs topping out near 60 for the afternoon. Spotty showers will continue to remain in place and in the highest elevations like Mt. LeConte we could see a few flakes flying. Winds will be gusty as we see them approaching 20 mph at times and that will make it feel much cooler.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll definitely have the fall feel in the air as temperatures stay in the middle 50s for Monday with a repeat of clouds and spotty showers. More sunshine will return as we head through the middle of the week with some warmer temperatures as well. Expect a return to the lower and middle 60s for Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Our next cold front looks to arrive by late week as we move closer to Friday bringing a better chance for showers and downpours.

Cooler with spotty showers on the way (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.