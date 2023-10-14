Cloudy with a few sprinkles today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! We’re waking up to some isolated fog and patches of rain to start Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll have some areas of rain as we move through the middle part of Saturday. We’ll have a gradual clearing trend moving into the afternoon.

Our high temperatures on Saturday will be near 73 moving into the afternoon.

Overall, the rain is super light, but if you are tailgating for the Vols game, keep this in mind! Winds will pick up by the afternoon with gusts 20-30 mph. In your All Vol Forecast, kick-off is at 3:30 PM which is when we’ll hit our high near 73 degrees. Those gusty winds could make it feel chilly, so have a jacket handy!

Texas A&M at Tennessee, Saturday 3:30 PM kickoff (WVLT)

The eclipse will be hard to see with the mostly cloudy skies we keep through much of the day. We will have some breaks in the clouds moving towards sunset.

Saturday night, we’ll stay mostly cloudy with a low near 53.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday, mostly cloudy with some areas of rain that return. Our high temps on Sunday will stay in the mid to upper 50s. Gusty at times up to 20 mph.

We’ll stay with the clouds moving through Monday and a few opportunities for an isolated shower. On Monday, We’ll be in the mid 50s. Its going to be chilly on Monday night with temperatures into the 40s for overnight lows.

After Monday, we’ll dry out with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s to round out the week.

A few sprinkles this weekend with a cooler week ahead. (WVLT)

