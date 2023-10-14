Drive-by shooting suspect at large, Jefferson County sheriff says

A drive-by shooting happened on West Old Andrew Johnson Highway in Strawberry Plains on Friday at around 9:50 p.m.
The shooting happened on West Old Andrew Johnson Highway in Strawberry Plains.
The shooting happened on West Old Andrew Johnson Highway in Strawberry Plains.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a suspect.

A drive-by shooting happened on West Old Andrew Johnson Highway in Strawberry Plains on Friday at around 9:50 p.m.

Detectives have a picture of the car involved and are searching for its driver.

Anyone who knows anything is urged to call Detective Jonathan Owens at 865-471-6000 EXT. 1105.

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Saturday, October 14, 2023

