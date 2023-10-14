Drive-by shooting suspect at large, Jefferson County sheriff says
A drive-by shooting happened on West Old Andrew Johnson Highway in Strawberry Plains on Friday at around 9:50 p.m.
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a suspect.
Detectives have a picture of the car involved and are searching for its driver.
Anyone who knows anything is urged to call Detective Jonathan Owens at 865-471-6000 EXT. 1105.
