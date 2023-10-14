LIVE THREAD: Vols look to keep home streak alive against Aggies

Tennessee has won 12 straight games inside Neyland Stadium
Tennessee mascot Smokey celebrates with fans in the second half of an NCAA college football...
Tennessee mascot Smokey celebrates with fans in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 49-13. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another sellout crowd is packed into Neyland Stadium on this fall Saturday as the (4-1) and 19th ranked Vols welcome in Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies (4-2), who are coming off a home loss to Alabama.

The Aggies haven’t much better on the road having lost 7 straight true road games. The Vols on the other hand, have won 12 straight homer games and received a huge welcome as always from the UT faithful lined up down Peyton Manning Pass for the traditional Vol Walk.

There are a couple interesting ties between the two programs heading into this huge SEC showdown. A terrific A&M defensive front is anchored by among others, former Powell standout Walter Nolen. On the other side of the ball, the Aggies employ former Tennessee offensive coordinator Jim Chaney as an offensive analyst.

On hand for today’s big showdown with the Aggies is Vol Legend and soon to be College Football Hall of Famer Eric Berry.

During the NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes, each electee returns to his respective school to accept a Hall of Fame plaque that will stay on permanent display at the institution.

The events take place on the field during a home game, and many Hall of Famers cite the experience as the ultimate capstone to their careers, providing them one more chance to take the field and be recognized in front of their home crowd.

