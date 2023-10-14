Over 30 Morristown students dress up as school resource officer for career day

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - At Cornerstone Christian Academy, their career day started with a heartwarming surprise to a longtime law enforcement officer.

Gary Lowe is a retired officer with the Morristown Police Department but for the last two years has been the school resource officer at Cornerstone Christian Academy.

When career day came along, he saw more than 30 students dress up as him for the day.

“It gave me a good feeling inside that maybe I am able to make a difference in a few people’s lives and have a positive impact. And when they all came in dressed as a police officer it just really touched me deep inside,” said Lowe.

For Lowe, it was a moment where he realized the impact he’s had on students but for the families that send their child to school every day, it’s something they’ve known for a long time.

“He just interacts with the kids and makes them all feel special,” said CCA parent Ashley Mathys.

Mathys’ child Max said he enjoys seeing Officer Lowe in the cafeteria every day and wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

Lowe said it’s a humbling experience, while parents said there was no coordination on having students dress up as their SRO.

