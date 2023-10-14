‘Our worst fears’: Dog found with bullet in chest rushed to animal shelter’s veterinary team

A Las Vegas animal shelter is helping a dog found with a bullet in his chest.
A Las Vegas animal shelter is helping a dog found with a bullet in his chest.(The Animal Foundation)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Las Vegas is helping a dog found with a bullet embedded in his chest.

According to The Animal Foundation, a dog named Dawson was recently found in a Las Vegas apartment complex bleeding profusely.

KVVU reports that Clark County Animal Protection Services arrived at the complex and said it appeared that the blood was coming from the top of Dawson’s head near his right ear.

After being rushed to the animal shelter, veterinary staff found an open wound in his ear canal.

“An exam confirmed our worst fears, Dawson’s injury was from a bullet,” the shelter team shared.

Dawson was shot by a handgun and the bullet ended up being embedded in his chest, the animal care team said.

Luckily, the veterinary team said they were able to remove the bullet from the animal and clean the wound.

The shelter team said they believe that the gunshot wound likely occurred a few days before Dawson was found.

“Even though Dawson has a long road ahead of him, he is a sweet, wiggly boy who loves belly rubs,” the care team shared.

According to the shelter, Clark County Animal Protection Services is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Driver in deadly multi-vehicle crash on Chapman Hwy. wanted by police, marshals say
East Tennessee agencies cave dive to rescue trapped dog, find a bear
East Tennessee agencies cave dive to rescue trapped dog, find a bear
WVLT’s Alan Williams said the rest of the dozen or so Tennesseans had made it to Jordan, adding...
First members of Tennessee church group in Middle East begin journey home
Voodoo Brewing Co. in Knoxville closes after short stint (File)
Voodoo Brewing Co. in Knoxville closes after short stint
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says

Latest News

Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
The American Mob Exhibit details how the government enacted laws to bring down leaders of the mob
The American Mob featured at Alcatraz East Crime Museum
Lothian Skelton & Brian Hoffman unveil a history of Red Skelton's life.
Wife of Comedy Legend comes to Pigeon Forge
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach