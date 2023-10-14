Seasonal illnesses expected to rise as temperatures decrease

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the season changes and temperatures have started to drop, many people have started to get sick with a variety of viruses.

“We are beginning to see across the U.S. and in Tennessee and surely Knox County Influenza, RSV, COVID are kind of the prime suspects going into winter,” said Dr. Corinne Tandy the Director of Epidemiology at the Knox County Health Department (KCHD).

She said there was an uptick in COVID cases since the summer, but at this point, they are beginning to drop, and it is not unusual for these numbers to vary from week to week. Last week Knox County had 232 confirmed cases which is 16 fewer than the week prior.

Tandy said the common cold and seasonal allergies have also been hitting people hard. The increased risk for illness is expected to continue through the winter and into spring.

KCHD has not seen a big increase in Flu cases, but the Flu season is from September through March and Tennessee tends to be on the later side of this timeline. Flu and COVID shots are now available in most pharmacies. These vaccines can help people avoid infection or face less severe symptoms, according to KCHD.

“Now is probably the time to start making a plan for what your plan is for the seasonal vaccines and getting sort of ready to have things in place if you need to take a couple of days off work,” said Tandy.

Healthy habits like hand washing and monitoring your vitamins, in addition to increased awareness, can help you and others stay healthy this cold and flu season.

“Find ways to sort of minimize being in environments where there’s a lot of coughing and sneezing and if you’re coughing or sneezing maybe think about staying home or staying in your office,” said Tandy.

