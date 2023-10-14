Wife of Comedy Legend comes to Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The wife of a comedy legend visited Pigeon Forge as she unveiled a piece to go on display about her late husband at a tribute theater.

Daily, Brian Hoffman takes the stage to portray Red Skelton.

In attendance on Friday, was Skelton’s widow, Lothian Skelton who came to unveil a piece from the official museum in Vincennes, Indiana, that details the life and career of Skelton.

Lothian Skelton & Brian Hoffman unveil a history of Red Skelton's life. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

“Anyway I can share with anybody something about red eye, that’s my mission. Red isn’t here to do that for himself only through the silence. If the board could be silent this the silence some of memory,” she said.

For her, a visit to the theater and the museum are a walk down memory lane as she works to keep the memory of her husband alive.

“I’m really living a life before me and after me as during my precious years as Red’s wife. And I think Brian has a better collection than I do. He’s wow, good stuff,” she said as she looked around the theater.

Pigeon Forge, TN (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Lothian Skelton & Brian Hoffman, Red Skelton Tribute Artist (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

The owner of the Red Skelton Tribute Theatre in Pigeon Forge said that this display is very important to him, not only because it tells about the life that Red Skelton lives, but the legacy that he continues in the comedy world for years to come.”

“It’s fun to laugh. Everybody enjoys it. You forget about your troubles and because he was so sincere and humble, and clean, clean comedy, which you don’t get too much nowadays,” said Hoffman. “I love making people laugh. We got too much sorrow in the world nowadays, we need more laughter and if I can evoke a smile on somebody and make them remember, better days, the time that they had with their family, and also it just brings joy to my heart and warmness. It’s a lot of fun.”

Hoffman is the only impersonator to be sanctioned by the Red Skelton Estate.

He said as a child, he remembers watching him on TV.

“I think somehow he must have like sent me a message many years ago. I enjoyed watching him as a child. I would sit on my dad’s lap and listen to him laugh. But I’ve always had that quirky sense of humor, even growing up,” said Hoffman.

“I’m very proud of Brian. He’s doing a good job. He’s keeping Reds memory alive on stage. And he’s doing it accurately. And people really relate to what he does and the fact that Brian cares and he tries so hard to please,” added Skelton.

Skelton’s widow will head back to Indiana after this weekend where on Monday the museum will break ground on an expansion project.

Red Skelton Museum in Vincennes, Indiana. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Red Skelton Museum in Vincennes, Indiana. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.