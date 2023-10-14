Woman assaults resident, steals two cars, Knoxville police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials said they arrested a woman who broke into The Abigail apartments on Friday.

At around 8:45 p.m., Knoxville police responded to the complex on Summitt Circle where the residents of an apartment said that an unknown woman had broken into the apartment.

The woman, who was later identified as Tesia Taylor, 26, entered the apartment, demanded money and assaulted a resident, Knoxville police said.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment for a head injury from the assault.

Taylor then left the apartment and stole a Hyundai Genesis from the parking lot. KPD officials said the keys were left inside in the car.

Once Taylor left the complex, she crashed on Kingston Pike at Leonard Rogers Street.

After the crash, Taylor left the crashed vehicle and got into another vehicle, demanding the driver get out of the car.

The driver complied, and Taylor drove away. She then hit another car at the intersection of Kingston Pike and Montvue Road.

Taylor was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, carjacking, criminal trespassing, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, motor vehicle theft and vandalism. KPD officials said additional charges could also be brought forward.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.