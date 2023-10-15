Cloudy today with on and off showers

Most of us will see a drop or two of rain through Tuesday with sunshine returning mid-week.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re starting off Sunday with areas of fog and a few light sprinkles. We keep a chance for a few rain drops here and there as we move into Sunday afternoon.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s going to be a cloudy day overall. Chances for rain stay in the forecast all day and into the evening hours of Sunday. Winds will be gusting to 20 mph at times, especially through the middle part of the day.

High temperatures on Sunday will reach the upper 50s to near 60.

Going into the evening hours of Sunday we’ll see temperatures fall back to the lower 50s and staying clouds with pockets of rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

There’s a few more showers to come on Monday. The clouds hang with us as well. We’ll start off at 45 degrees on Monday and warm to the mid 50s for the afternoon.

Tuesday we will start to see some breaks in the rain.

Our next best shot for rain will come late Thursday and into Friday.

Staying damp to start the new week.
Staying damp to start the new week.(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened on West Old Andrew Johnson Highway in Strawberry Plains.
Drive-by shooting suspect at large, Jefferson County sheriff says
Lothian Skelton & Brian Hoffman unveil a history of Red Skelton's life.
Wife of comedy legend comes to Pigeon Forge
WVLT’s Alan Williams and his wife are back in Knoxville after traveling through Israel during...
WVLT’s Alan Williams, wife back home after being stuck in Israel
Tesia Taylor Mug Shot
Woman assaults resident, steals two cars, Knoxville police say
Jeff Omen’s girlfriend Sall Schaefer said kids would drag their parents to look at the...
Man known for iconic holiday displays dies falling off ladder decorating home

Latest News

Temperatures stay cooler for Sunday afternoon
Clouds with a few spotty showers linger Sunday
Temperatures stay cooler for Sunday afternoon
Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking gusty winds for Sunday afternoon.
Spotty showers with a cooler afternoon
Clouds with a few spotty showers linger Sunday
Cloudy on Saturday with a few rain drops.
Cloudy with a few sprinkles today