Cloudy today with on and off showers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re starting off Sunday with areas of fog and a few light sprinkles. We keep a chance for a few rain drops here and there as we move into Sunday afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s going to be a cloudy day overall. Chances for rain stay in the forecast all day and into the evening hours of Sunday. Winds will be gusting to 20 mph at times, especially through the middle part of the day.

High temperatures on Sunday will reach the upper 50s to near 60.

Going into the evening hours of Sunday we’ll see temperatures fall back to the lower 50s and staying clouds with pockets of rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

There’s a few more showers to come on Monday. The clouds hang with us as well. We’ll start off at 45 degrees on Monday and warm to the mid 50s for the afternoon.

Tuesday we will start to see some breaks in the rain.

Our next best shot for rain will come late Thursday and into Friday.

Staying damp to start the new week. (WVLT)

