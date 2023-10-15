Louisville man prepares for worst after losing contact with family in Gaza

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saleh El Farrah is imagining the worst after contact between him and his family living abroad in Gaza lost contact.

It’s been a week since the conflict in Israel and Gaza escalated with more than 3,000 lives on both sides lost and now El Farrah is hoping his wife and four kids are not among them.

“Every moment I’m preparing myself and I think like I don’t know if I’ll ever see them again,” El Farrah said.

El Farrah said the past week has been the longest of his life.

His wife and four kids ranging from eight to 14, moved to Gaza so his kids could go to a British International School there and learn more about their culture.

Then the attacks started on Oct. 7.

El Farrah said he stayed in constant communication with his family, and then it went dark.

“Then two to three days later I lost contact with them,” El Farrah said. “And now I don’t know where they’re at, how they’re doing and stuff because the electricity, the water, and internet is off and they have no ways of communication.”

With the death tolls tallying more than 3,000 and increasing steadily as the days go on, El Farrah is now wondering if his family is a part of those numbers

“It’s very terrifying because I look at each individual body when they post it on the TV channel to try to verify which one is my family and if it’s my kids,” said El Farrah.

Even when he’s not consuming every update on the news, even small things like eating a meal make him feel guilty and question everything.

“Are they okay? Are they alive? Are they eating,” El Farrah said. “Sometimes even when I go eat I don’t want to eat because like inside of me how do I feel like eating and I don’t know if my kid is still alive.”

With bordering countries like Egypt closing off their borders to those evacuating Gaza, El Farrah has reached out to State Leaders including Senator Mitch McConnell’s office for help to try to get some answers.

A last resort for a man who feels helpless he can’t save them himself.

“I can’t, there’s no way that I will be able to get out there because they just won’t let me in,” El Farrah said. “I don’t have any permission to get in to go get my kids.”

On top of the fear for his family’s lives, El Farrah also feels his Palestinian heritage doesn’t help him hear in the States, and so to stay sane, he’s keeping hope that he will one day see his family again.

