Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event raises more than $60,000

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emily Gorman is one of the many breast cancer survivors who walked in the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event in Knoxville on Sunday. Each survivor brought their own unique story with the hope of spreading awareness.

“This is my sixth year working here as a volunteer and it’s my seventh year as a breast cancer survivor myself,” Gorman said. “I was 27 when I was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer and I didn’t realize I had family history and turned out I did.”

Medical experts advise women to get mammograms every year starting at 40 years old. Gorman said she’s sharing her experience, so people know it’s possible to get the disease before that age, especially if it runs in your family’s medical history.

“I do feel very empowered in being able to share my story, especially because I am so young and I found out that I had the gene for breast cancer, so I am able to help other women in our community who are younger, older or anywhere in between that have breast cancer,” Gorman said.

Breast cancer survivor Mary Ann Venable and her husband painted their pink for the occasion. For her, she said the event was a good time to appreciate the support system that helped her through her journey.

“I have a support system and you just think about the people who don’t have a support system and don’t have a family,” Venable said.

The Making Strides movement raises money to help breast cancer patients with support services. The event today raised more than $60,000 towards the fund.

