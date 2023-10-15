Man drowns after jumping from Fort Dickerson Park Overlook

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Around 7:14 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, the Knoxville Fire Department (KFD) responded to a report that a man jumped from the Fort Dickerson Park Overlook into the quarry.

When KFD arrived, witnesses said the man had jumped from the top portion of the park into the waters below. One witness said the man went into the water, briefly resurfaced, then never resurfaced again. KFD said a friend of the man who jumped into the quarry was attempting to dive in to rescue the man when they arrived.

With the help of the Knox County Rescue Squad, KFD launched a search until 11:30 p.m. but crews were unable to locate anyone in the water. The search resumed in the morning at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Both agencies were able to find the man after about two hours of searching.

Using divers and an underwater robot, crews were able to find and recover the man and confirm he had died by drowning.

