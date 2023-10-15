Man drowns after jumping from Fort Dickerson Park Overlook

Officials say the man jumped from the overlook into the quarry.
Knox County Rescue dive crew with Knoxville Fire Department
Knox County Rescue dive crew with Knoxville Fire Department(Knox County Rescue)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Around 7:14 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, the Knoxville Fire Department (KFD) responded to a report that a man jumped from the Fort Dickerson Park Overlook into the quarry.

When KFD arrived, witnesses said the man had jumped from the top portion of the park into the waters below. One witness said the man went into the water, briefly resurfaced, then never resurfaced again. KFD said a friend of the man who jumped into the quarry was attempting to dive in to rescue the man when they arrived.

With the help of the Knox County Rescue Squad, KFD launched a search until 11:30 p.m. but crews were unable to locate anyone in the water. The search resumed in the morning at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Both agencies were able to find the man after about two hours of searching.

Using divers and an underwater robot, crews were able to find and recover the man and confirm he had died by drowning.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened on West Old Andrew Johnson Highway in Strawberry Plains.
Drive-by shooting suspect at large, Jefferson County sheriff says
Lothian Skelton & Brian Hoffman unveil a history of Red Skelton's life.
Wife of comedy legend comes to Pigeon Forge
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Driver in deadly multi-vehicle crash on Chapman Hwy. wanted by police, marshals say
FILE - The Ford company logo is pictured, Oct. 20, 2019, at a Ford dealership in Littleton,...
Ford recalls over 238,000 Explorers to replace axle bolts that can fail after US opens investigation
East Tennessee agencies cave dive to rescue trapped dog, find a bear
East Tennessee agencies cave dive to rescue trapped dog, find a bear

Latest News

Tesia Taylor Mug Shot
Woman assaults resident, steals two cars, Knoxville police say
Spotty showers with a cooler afternoon
Clouds with a few spotty showers linger Sunday
WVLT’s Alan Williams and his wife are back in Knoxville after traveling through Israel during...
WVLT’s Alan Williams, wife back home after being stuck in Israel
The "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse is taking place from Oregon to Texas with the moon...
The "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse
The American Mob Exhibit details how the government enacted laws to bring down leaders of the mob
The American Mob featured at Alcatraz East Crime Museum