More clouds and spotty showers Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are cooling even more as we start the week with many areas starting out some twenty degrees cooler than average. More sunshine returns as we head into the middle of the week and so will our average temperatures during the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A cooler evening and night is in store as temperatures are falling into the lower and middle 40s for Monday morning. Clouds will still be around and a few spotty showers to start the day. You’ll want to grab the coat though as we head into the afternoon with little warming ahead.

Clouds stick around for the afternoon as well as isolated rain chances with our northerly flow persisting. Our temperatures will struggle to warm as we see highs barely reaching the middle 50s. A light breeze will be in the mix as well, so you’ll want to heavier jacket or coat all day. We could see some some wintry mix in the highest elevations above 5,000 ft.

LOOKING AHEAD

More sunshine return as we head into Tuesday and through the middle of the week. Our afternoons will be warmer as well with lower and middle 60s returning. We’ll be closer to normal as we head into Thursday with our next cold front arriving late Thursday and into Friday.

Some of the best rain chances come during the day Friday. We can definitely use the rain with the dry conditions we are seeing across the region. Once the front passes we’ll our cooler temperatures returning.

Warmer temperatures as sunshine returns (WVLT)

