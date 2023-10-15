Skeletal remains found in McCreary County

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials in McCreary County are investigating skeletal remains found on Saturday.

Shortly before 5:30 PM, the County Coroner’s Office received a call from the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office saying that skeleton remains had been found in the Revelo/Stearns area.

The skeleton remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

