Skeletal remains found in McCreary County
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials in McCreary County are investigating skeletal remains found on Saturday.
Shortly before 5:30 PM, the County Coroner’s Office received a call from the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office saying that skeleton remains had been found in the Revelo/Stearns area.
The skeleton remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.
