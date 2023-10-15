KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The latest AP College Football Poll dropped on Sunday, and the Vols moved up.

Last week, they rose three spots to number 19 despite a bye week due to movement with the other teams.

Previous Coverage: Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll

This week, the Vols are now number 17.

The move comes after a late-game win against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Previous Coverage: Big INT seals 20-13 win for Vols vs. Texas A&M

Now, Tennessee sets its sights on Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama. The Crimson Tide will be looking for payback after last year’s historic win over Alabama.

The time and broadcast channel the game will be on was announced on Oct. 9.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.