Woman wakes sleeping man with gun pointed to his face, charged with attempted murder, deputies say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a woman has been arrested for waking a man with a gun pointed at his face, in addition to trying to shoot and kill him.

According to deputies, the male victim informed them that he was asleep in his home on Jessica Lauren Drive when he woke up to Monique Johnson, 54, pointing a gun at him.

Deputies say that Johnson threatened to kill the man before shooting in his direction.

Johnson struck the man in his shoulder, which led to a physical fight for control of the gun.

Once she regained control of the weapon, Johnson shot the male victim once again in the left hand.

The male victim took the gun away, only for Johnson to retrieve a pocket knife and attempt to stab him with it.

He was able to push Johnson out of his front door and locked it behind her.

She exited the residence, taking the victim’s cell phone and Apple watch with her.

Johnson was taken into custody.

She is now facing charges for attempted murder, theft of property, and domestic assault.

In addition to this offense, Johnson was previously convicted in the murder of a police officer in 2006.

