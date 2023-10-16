Bell County Sheriff’s Office conduct drug bust at Varilla Road home

Lee and Candace Watts arrested
Lee and Candace Watts arrested(Bell County Sheriff's Department)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT
BELL COUNT, KY. (WVLT) - On the night of Wednesday, Oct. 11, Bell County Sheriff units executed search warrants at a Varilla Road home and made two arrests.

Bell County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested 48-year-old Lee Watts and 43-year-old Candace Watts, both of Calvin, Kentucky. The warrants stemmed from multiple drug investigations from the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Appalachia Narcotics Investigations and Operation Unite.

A plethora of drugs were seized during the arrest including multiple bags of a powdery substance believed to be heroin, multiple pills believed to be oxycodone, multiple distribution bags, a .380 pistol and just under $1,400 in cash.

Both Lee and Candace Watts were taken to Bell County Detention Center and are facing charges for trafficking in controlled substance - 1st degree, 1st offense - less than 10 dosage units (drug unspecified), (3) three counts of trafficking in controlled substance - 1st offense (Heroin), trafficking in controlled substance - 1st degree, 1st offense - greater than 2 grams (Fentanyl), and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

