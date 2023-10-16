Blount County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help in locating a missing teen.

Garrett McAmis, 18, was last seen on Friday night. BCSO took the missing persons report on Sunday after a family member reported McAmis had not returned home.

According to BCSO, a family member said a friend of McAmis received a text message from him around 11:30 p.m. on Friday saying he was located at a pull-off on The Dragon, an area of U.S. Highway 129 also known as Calderwood Highway. The friend also said that McAmis was having difficulty breathing, according to police.

McAmis was last seen driving a silver 2012 Kia Sorento with Tennessee plates BQF1385. He is described as a white male, 18-years-old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 122 pounds with green eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a rose graphic and black pants. McAmis may also have a cast on his right hand. He lives on Calderwood Highway.

Deputies and family members are currently searching the area of the highway where McAmis was last seen. McAmis does have a medical condition that may make it challenging for him to get back home on his own.

If you have seen McAmis, his car, or have any information on his location, BCSO asks that you call Blount County Investigations at 865-273-5001 during normal business hours, or call Blount County Communications anytime at 865-983-3620.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.