Dolly Parton to host halftime show for Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game on WVLT

DALLAS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton will be hosting the halftime show for the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game.

Anyone in East Tennessee knows Dolly, the 11-time Grammy winner and country music icon. She’ll be taking the stage at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 23 as the Cowboys take on Washington.

Get ready to watch @DollyParton rock the #RedKettleKickoff halftime show this Thanksgiving



Tune in to @CBSSports November 23rd at 3:30 PM CST for a performance you won't want to miss!

The show also serves as the opening act for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff campaign.

The game will air on WVLT at 4:30 p.m.

