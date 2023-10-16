Dolly Parton to host halftime show for Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game on WVLT
Anyone in East Tennessee knows Dolly, the 11-time Grammy winner and country music icon.
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DALLAS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton will be hosting the halftime show for the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game.
Anyone in East Tennessee knows Dolly, the 11-time Grammy winner and country music icon. She’ll be taking the stage at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 23 as the Cowboys take on Washington.
The show also serves as the opening act for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff campaign.
The game will air on WVLT at 4:30 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.