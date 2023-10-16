Fallen Army Spc. Jeremy Evans to be honored in Knoxville with motorcade, services

Evans was killed when a transport vehicle flipped in Alaska.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Army Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans will be honored in Knoxville with a funeral motorcade and services later this month, Deputy Chief of Staff for Congressman Tim Burchett Jennifer Linginfelter told WVLT News Monday.

Evans was killed when a transport vehicle flipped in Alaska. The vehicle was on a dirt road heading into the Yukon Training Area when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it flipped, according to officials. Twelve other soldiers were injured in the crash.

Evans will be honored with a motorcade around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22. It will leave from Mynatt Funeral Home on Emory Road and travel to Clear Springs Baptist Church on Tazewell Pike.

Evans’ family will also be receiving friends Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a celebration of life scheduled for 4 p.m.

A committal service is also planned for Monday, Oct. 23.

