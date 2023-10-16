Fallen Army Spc. Jeremy Evans to be honored in Knoxville with motorcade, services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Army Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans will be honored in Knoxville with a funeral motorcade and services later this month, Deputy Chief of Staff for Congressman Tim Burchett Jennifer Linginfelter told WVLT News Monday.

Evans was killed when a transport vehicle flipped in Alaska. The vehicle was on a dirt road heading into the Yukon Training Area when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it flipped, according to officials. Twelve other soldiers were injured in the crash.

Previous Coverage: ‘Greatly loved’ | Knoxville soldier, Gibbs graduate killed in Alaska crash

Evans will be honored with a motorcade around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22. It will leave from Mynatt Funeral Home on Emory Road and travel to Clear Springs Baptist Church on Tazewell Pike.

Previous Coverage: Army announces Alaska memorial service for fallen Knoxville soldier

Evans’ family will also be receiving friends Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a celebration of life scheduled for 4 p.m.

A committal service is also planned for Monday, Oct. 23.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.