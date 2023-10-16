Fentress County without 911 services, asking to call alternate number in emergency

Instead of 911, people in an emergency should call (931) 445-4175, as that is the only working line at the 911 Dispatch Center.
Shot of police lights.
Shot of police lights.(KTIV)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fentress County Emergency Management Agency officials announced Monday that the county’s 911 services were out, instead asking people to call an alternate, working number.

Instead of 911, people in an emergency should call (931) 445-4175, as that is the only working line at the 911 Dispatch Center. Officials also said that Twin Lakes Telephone Co. is aware of the problem and working to fix it.

