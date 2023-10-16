LeConte Lodge sees first snow of the season

MT. LECONTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mt. LeConte’s resident lodge saw its first snowfall Sunday into Monday, marking an unofficial start to winter for the popular Great Smoky Mountains destination.

The lodge reported Monday morning that it was only 26 degrees on top of the mountain, saying the weekend’s sleet had turned to snow. The mountain top lodge saw about an inch of snow.

Lodge representatives also requested that any hikers tackling Mt. LeConte wear traction gear, since trails have gotten slippery.

