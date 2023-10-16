MTSU football staffer charged after exposing himself to teen at Target, police say

Police said they believe more victims are possible.
Nic Woodley
Nic Woodley(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Middle Tennessee State University football staffer was arrested Sunday after allegedly exposing himself to a teenager at Target, and police say more victims are possible.

Nic Woodley, the director of player personnel for the university’s football team, was charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

The Murfreesboro Police Department responded to the Target on Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro on Sunday afternoon regarding an indecent exposure incident. The victim told police Woodley complimented her outfit before moving a basket away from his groin, exposing his genitals, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said when they responded to Target to investigate, Woodley avoided them and tried to get away, leading to the resisting arrest charge.

Investigation revealed Woodley had visited the store for the past five days. He has now been banned from all Target stores in Rutherford County, according to police.

MTSU Athletic Director Chris Massaro told WSMV4′s Marissa Sulek that Woodley has been suspended due to the incident.

“Nic Woodley has been suspended as we continue gathering information on the incident,” Massaro said in a statement. “We are disappointed and take these matters very seriously.”

He was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $3,000 bond.

Anyone who believes themselves to be a victim of Woodley is asked to contact MPD’s Criminal Investigations Division Detective Ben Sagrera at 629-201-5633 or Crime Stoppers of Rutherford County at 615-893-7867.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Rescue dive crew with Knoxville Fire Department
Man drowns after jumping from Fort Dickerson Park Overlook
The newest AP College Football Poll dropped on Sunday, and Tennessee has moved up.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
The Vols ran through the T on Saturday before taking on the Texas A&M Aggies in Neyland....
Tennessee moves up to No. 17 in latest AP College Football Poll
Tesia Taylor Mug Shot
Woman assaults resident, steals two cars, Knoxville police say
WVLT’s Alan Williams and his wife are back in Knoxville after traveling through Israel during...
WVLT’s Alan Williams, wife back home after being stuck in Israel

Latest News

Dolly Parton to host halftime show for Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game
Dolly Parton to host halftime show for Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game on WVLT
LeConte Lodge sees first snow of the season
LeConte Lodge sees first snow of the season
Sunshine and warmer temperatures slowly return ahead of rain
Sunshine and warmer temperatures slowly return ahead of rain
Drugs found in Morristown drug bust
Police arrest Morristown man after drug bust
Knoxville police following leads in Western Heights murder, ask for info, police say