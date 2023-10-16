MTSU football staffer charged after exposing himself to young girl at Target, police say

Nic Woodley, the director of player personnel for the university’s football team, was charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest.
Nic Woodley
Nic Woodley(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Middle Tennessee State University football staffer was arrested Sunday after police say he exposed himself to a young girl at Target.

Nic Woodley, the director of player personnel for the university’s football team, was charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

The Murfreesboro Police Department responded to the Target on Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro on Sunday afternoon in regard to an indecent exposure incident. The victim told police Woodley complimented her outfit before moving a basket away from his groin, exposing his genitals, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said when they responded to Target to investigate, Woodley avoided them and tried to get away, leading to the resisting arrest charge.

MTSU Athletic Director Chris Massaro told WSMV4′s Marissa Sulek that Woodley has been suspended due to the incident.

“Nic Woodley has been suspended as we continue gathering information on the incident,” Massaro said in a statement. “We are disappointed and take these matters very seriously.”

He was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $3,000 bond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The newest AP College Football Poll dropped on Sunday, and Tennessee has moved up.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
Knox County Rescue dive crew with Knoxville Fire Department
Man drowns after jumping from Fort Dickerson Park Overlook
The Vols ran through the T on Saturday before taking on the Texas A&M Aggies in Neyland....
Tennessee moves up to No. 17 in latest AP College Football Poll
Tesia Taylor Mug Shot
Woman assaults resident, steals two cars, Knoxville police say
WVLT’s Alan Williams and his wife are back in Knoxville after traveling through Israel during...
WVLT’s Alan Williams, wife back home after being stuck in Israel

Latest News

Shot of police lights.
Fentress County 911 services return to service
Dolly Parton to host halftime show for Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game
Dolly Parton to host halftime show for Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game on WVLT
Paige WX
Warm, rain jacket comes in handy! Tracking chilly showers today
The Vols ran through the T on Saturday before taking on the Texas A&M Aggies in Neyland....
Tennessee moves up to No. 17 in latest AP College Football Poll
Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans was killed when his transport vehicle flipped, according to officials...
Fallen Army Spc. Jeremy Evans to be honored in Knoxville with motorcade, services