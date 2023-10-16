Person stuck in truck after crash with SUV in Maryville, police say

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A serious crash between an SUV and a truck in Maryville left no one seriously injured, Maryville Police Department Captain Michael K Braden told WVLT News Monday morning.

The crash happened on Montvale Road near Montvale Station Road around 9:25 a.m. According to Braden, an SUV was pulling out of the ATM on the intersection’s corner when it was hit by a truck pulling a trailer.

“The SUV driver stated that he did not see the truck coming,” Braden said. “The truck ran out of the roadway and struck a utility pole, and rolled over.”

A passenger in the truck was also trapped following the crash, but no one involved sought medical treatment at the scene or after leaving it, Braden said.

