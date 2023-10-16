Police arrest Morristown man after drug bust

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - After executing a search warrant in south Morristown last week, the Morristown Police Department (MPD) arrested a man and charged him with drug violations, officials with the department announced Monday.

The man, Harold Lee Mivins, 39, was arrested after officials with MPD found narcotics during their search. In addition, police said they found a handgun, ammunition and other paraphernalia typically related to selling narcotics after searching the home and vehicles on Rogers Road. Officers also seized about $3,000 in cash and two vehicles believed to be involved with the sale and delivery of the drugs, officials said.

Gun found in Morristown drug bust (Morristown Police Department)

“These types of investigations demonstrate our commitment to removing dangerous narcotics and those that sell them from our community,” said MPD Chief Roger Overholt.

Mivins is being charged with Sale and Delivery of a Schedule I Drug (ecstasy), Sale and Delivery of a Schedule II Drug (crack cocaine), Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Use, Schedule VI Drug Violations (marijuana), Firearm Use in Association with Dangerous Felonies, Possession of a Weapon by a Felon and Maintaining a Drug Dwelling.

